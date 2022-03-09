Sabah MACC detains ex-state govt department director over alleged graft

The suspect, who is currently attached to another government agency, is suspected of receiving the amount as a kickback for awarding the projects between 2017 and 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested a former director of a state government department for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM1.2 million for service work from two companies.

According to a source, the man, in his 50s, was arrested at the Kota Kinabalu MACC office here at about 10am today.

The suspect, who is currently attached to another government agency, is suspected of receiving the amount as a kickback for awarding the projects between 2017 and 2018.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy when contacted by reporters confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

“The suspect is expected to be charged in the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court in the near future,” he said. — Bernama