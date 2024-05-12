KUALA BERANG, May 12 — Ten students of Sekolah Menengah Sains Hulu Terengganu here escaped in time when a fire blazed through their school hostel early this morning.

Kuala Berang fire and rescue station (BBP) chief Zulhisham Mohamad Yusof said 70 per cent of the premises was destroyed in the incident.

“Fifteen firemen from Kuala Berang BBP rushed to the location upon receiving a call on the fire believed to have started at about 3.30am.

“The fire involved a dormitory room measuring 6 by 6 metres. All the students in the room managed to get out and save themselves,” he said when contacted today.

He said the fire was successfully extinguished at 5.46am.

Zulhisham said his party is currently identifying the cause of the fire and estimating the losses. — Bernama

