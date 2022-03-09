DAP polls: 30pc women representation in central executive committee, says Anthony Loke

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook said it was in line with the new amendment to the party’s constitution that allocates at least 30 per cent women in the central party leadership. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A 30 per cent quota for the DAP central executive committee (CEC) will be set aside for women during the elections held at DAP’s 17th National Congress on March 20 at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook said it was in line with the new amendment to the party’s constitution that allocates at least 30 per cent women in the central party leadership.

“For the first time in accordance to the amended party constitution, at least nine seats will be filled by women out of the 30 CEC members elected from the 93 candidates.

“This means if during the elections, less than nine women candidates receive the highest votes, then women who received less votes, for instance, if she is ranked 31st or 32nd, she will automatically be included as one of the 30 members of the CEC,” he said during a media conference about the party’s national congress here today.

He added that the CEC leadership chosen this time around will be a gender inclusive leadership.

Loke said the congress this year will use provisions in the amended party constitution regarding the total members of the CEC, which was increased from 20 to 30.

On the standard operating procedures (SOP), he said they booked 12 halls to ensure that physical distancing could be practised throughout the congress, including during elections.

“A total of 4,149 delegates will attend this year’s congress and all of them will be attending physically as they need to vote, which can only be done through physical attendance. Besides the halls, we will also use the first floor of the IDCC for registration and the voting process,” he said.

He added that Grand Thorton, an audit firm, will conduct the voting and calculation process to ensure that it is transparent and done in a professional manner. — Bernama