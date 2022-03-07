Perlis state assembly to convene March 30, 31

Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail delivers his royal address at the 14th Perlis State Legislative Assembly, August 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, March 7 — The Perlis State Legislative Assembly is scheduled to convene on March 30 and 31 and will focus on delayed physical projects from last year and the current financial position of the state.

Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari said the sitting would involve an oral question-and-answer session, debates, and replies from the state government.

He added that the numbers for observers and heads of departments were lowered to half their quotas for this meeting to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

“Permission to attend the State Assembly sessions is under the jurisdiction of the Speaker, and I need to examine each application before giving any approval.

“The meeting will see all the parties in attendance with adherence to the tight standard operating procedures (SOP), such as observing physical distancing and undergoing a Covid-19 swab test,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said staff from the Perlis State Health Department and Tuanku Fauziah Hospital would assist to ensure that the self-testing process runs smoothly.

Hamdan hoped that the assemblymen would make use of the opportunity of the assembly sitting to submit new questions with the latest data.

He said this would enable the state government to answer all questions raised, especially those involving development in the state. — Bernama