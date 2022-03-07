Najib’s 1MDB audit trial this week shelved as lawyer required to quarantine after overseas trip

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 7, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial over the alleged tampering of the auditor-general’s audit report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) will not be going on this week as scheduled.

The High Court was told today that Najib’s lead lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is not currently in the country.

Rahmat Hazlan — another one of Najib’s lawyers — said one of the reasons the trial can’t be held this week is because Shafee will only be back in Malaysia tomorrow from the UK.

“He is arriving tomorrow morning and has to serve a five-day quarantine (since already taken the booster),” Rahmat told Malay Mail when contacted this morning.

Jointly charged is former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy whose lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan also has another case to attend.

Both Najib and Arul Kanda were seen at the Kuala Lumpur court complex today.

