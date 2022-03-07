Najib: I will debate Muhyiddin on Felda, Azmin can be his assistant

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali leave after a Perikatan Nasional meeting at the Hilton hotel in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today challenged Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to a debate on issues involving the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

Najib, in a video uploaded to his Facebook page, said International Trade and Industries Datuk Seri Azmin Ali can be Muhyiddin’s assistant during the debate since both of them are from Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Yesterday, Azmin challenged Najib to a debate on issues involving Felda before March 12.

Azmin said the debate was important to verify claims made by the Pekan MP that he and Umno had rescued Felda.

“If I want to debate, it’s better if I do it against Tan Sri Muhyiddin. Isn’t that right? Tan Sri Muhyiddin and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (from the same team) then let’s debate,” he said.

Azmin had said during a ceramah yesterday that the mismanagement of Felda under Najib must be revealed and informed to settlers to allow the opportunity for PN to continue upholding the agency and its future.

Asked on how the debate would be organised, Azmin said he was open to any medium including it being done virtually before the conclusion of the Johor state election this coming Saturday.

Azmin, who was the former economic affairs minister under the Pakatan Harapan government, had previously tabled the White Paper in the Dewan Rakyat back in April 2019.

The White Paper revealed that Felda Global Ventures spent RM3.3 billion (73 per cent) of the RM4.5 billion on investments and developments which were not profitable, such as the takeover of several companies with the agency incurring tremendous debt and losses after being publicly listed in 2012 under Najib’s Barisan Nasional administration.

Early voting for the Johor election is on Tuesday while polling day is on March 12.