Malaysian travellers to Bali can now apply for visa on arrival

JAKARTA, March 7 — Indonesia has started the visa on arrival (VoA) for tourists arriving in Bali from 23 countries including Malaysia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In a surprise announcement today, the country’s Directorate General of Immigration said the VOA would be implemented before March 14, as the rate of two-dose vaccination on the holiday island is higher than in any other provinces.

Foreign nationals could apply for the visa after arriving at Bali’s international airport and ports and could leave the country through any immigration controls, not necessarily in Bali, the directorate’s sub-coordinator of public relations, Achmad Nur Saleh said in a statement.

Last week, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan told media that Bali was chosen as a trial for incoming travellers who need not undergo quarantine. — Bernama