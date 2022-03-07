Johor polls: PKR’s Maszlee speaks Tamil in bid to woo Indian voters in Layang-Layang

PKR candidate for the Layang-Layang state seat, Maszlee Malik gives a speech at the PKR Operations Room in Bandar Layang-Layang, Simpang Renggam, Johor, March 3, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLUANG, March 7 — With five days left to go before the Johor state election this Saturday, Maszlee Malik, the PKR candidate for the Layang-Layang seat, “switched mode” to the Tamil language to win the hearts of Indian voters in the constituency.

The former education minister when Pakatan Harapan was in power at the federal level from May 2018 to February 2020, uploaded a 21-second video in Tamil on his Facebook page where he used hand gestures like Tamil film legend Superstar Rajinikanth.

“Vanakam (Good day), don’t forget to vote. Don’t be afraid of Covid-19

“(Covid-19 safety) SOP (standard operating procedures) have been set. My name is Maszlee, candidate No. 1 (for the Layang-Layang seat). Vanakam,” said Maszlee, who is also the Member of Parliament for Simpang Renggam, in Tamil.

Maszlee, who joined PKR last November, also imitated Rajinikanth’s action in the Tamil blockbuster Sivaji The Boss by putting on sunglasses at the end of the video.

Sivaji The Boss is a political thriller directed by S Shankar and starring Rajinikanth as the hero.

Maszlee is up against K Alagathiran from Perikatan Nasional, Abdul Mutalib Abd Rahim (Barisan Nasional) and Ahmad Shafiq Othaman from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) for the Layang-Layang seat, which comes under the Simpang Renggam parliamentary constituency.

Nine per cent of the 25,147 registered voters in the Layang-Layang constituency are Indians. — Bernama