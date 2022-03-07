Malay Mail

Flash floods reported around KL, with cars being seen submerged in several roads (VIDEO)

Monday, 07 Mar 2022 04:49 PM MYT

BY KEERTAN AYAMANY

Jalan Ampang inundated with water during the flash flood in Kuala Lumpur, March 7, 2022. — Picture from social media
KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Parts of the capital city have reportedly been affected by flash floods today, with multiple videos from social media users showing cars and roads being submerged.

State news agency Bernama Radio posted a tweet at 4.27pm sharing a video from the public, where Jalan Kuchai Lama is seen affected, with a man climbing onto his car roof to keep out of the water.

 

 

The Meterological Department has also released a statement at 4pm saying storms, heavy rains and wind can be expected in the west coast of the country until 7pm.

 

 

Other videos and images from Twitter, this afternoon also showed that areas such Masjid Jamek and Jalan Raja Chulan have been affected as well.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MORE TO COME

