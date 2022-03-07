Flash floods reported around KL, with cars being seen submerged in several roads (VIDEO)

Jalan Ampang inundated with water during the flash flood in Kuala Lumpur, March 7, 2022. — Picture from social media

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Parts of the capital city have reportedly been affected by flash floods today, with multiple videos from social media users showing cars and roads being submerged.

State news agency Bernama Radio posted a tweet at 4.27pm sharing a video from the public, where Jalan Kuchai Lama is seen affected, with a man climbing onto his car roof to keep out of the water.

Banjir kilat dilaporkan di Jalan Kuchai Lama di ibu negara.



Video: Orang awam. pic.twitter.com/rTz6Irje2R — BERNAMA Radio🇲🇾 (@bernamaradio) March 7, 2022

The Meterological Department has also released a statement at 4pm saying storms, heavy rains and wind can be expected in the west coast of the country until 7pm.

AMARAN RIBUT PETIR

Hati-hati. Dijangka berlaku ribut petir, hujan lebat dan angin kencang. Amaran dikeluarkan apabila terdapat tanda-tanda menunjukkan ribut petir dengan intensiti hujan melebihi 20 mm/jam yang hampir ATAU dijangka berlaku melebihi sejam. pic.twitter.com/0hbi5kySYv — Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (@titm_official) March 7, 2022

Other videos and images from Twitter, this afternoon also showed that areas such Masjid Jamek and Jalan Raja Chulan have been affected as well.

Elakkan masuk Kuchai Lama terutama dari NPE/ Sg Besi. pic.twitter.com/utqWocHwK2 — 𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒅 𝒁𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒅𝒊𝒏 (@mienazetty) March 7, 2022

Flash flood in Kia Peng#BanjirKilatKL pic.twitter.com/qIgNlXBeC8 — Dean of Deen : (@Mulut_Cabai) March 7, 2022

I baru turun sebab budak opis semua jerit Kata bawah opis banjir. I turun, kereta I dah nampak bumbung je. 😭😭😭



I parking kat tepi opis I wisma UOA 2 😭 pic.twitter.com/3SIsQfZZZW — 🇲🇾 Hana samsudin (@IamLadyHana) March 7, 2022

MORE TO COME