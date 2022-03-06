Only 790 flood victims remaining at three relief centres in Kelantan

Flood victims Muhammad Nabil Irfan Safri, 10, (left) with his brother Fahmi Safri, 8, play with toys donated by Kaffah Kids at the Temporary Evacuation Centre ( PPS ) in this file picture taken on December 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, March 6 — There are only 790 flood victims from 226 families still left at the temporary relief centres in Kelantan tonight, compared to 1,337 people from 382 families this afternoon.

Based on the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, all of them were placed in three centres in the Pasir Mas district as of 8pm.

They comprised 262 men, 255 women, 138 boys, 127 girls and eight babies.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), through its website, reported that all major rivers in the state were now at normal levels. — Bernama