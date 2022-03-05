Three hikers rescued in Kedah’s Gunung Keriang

ALOR SETAR, March 5 ― Three men who lost their way while hiking in Gunung Keriang near here today have been found safe by rescuers.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Zone 1 chief Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin said the three were found at 11.33pm today.

“Firemen found the victims in a weak condition inside a cave on the peak of the hill.

“They were given preliminary treatment and firemen were in the process of bringing them down to the foot of the hill for further action,” he said in a statement here last night.

Bernama had earlier reported that the three failed to meet up with their friends at the foothill after having hiked up the hill at 6am. ― Bernama