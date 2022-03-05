Current SOP for congregational prayers in mosques, surau in Penang also applicable for tarawih, says state Islamic Religious Council president

Penang Islamic Religious Council president Datuk Ir Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said the congregational Tarawih prayer will be allowed to be performed in mosques and surau in the state in accordance with the existing SOP. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, March 5 ― The current standard operating procedure (SOP) for congregational prayers in mosques and surau in Penang is also applicable for Tarawih prayers during Ramadan.

Penang Islamic Religious Council president Datuk Ir Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who is also Penang Deputy Chief Minister, said the congregational Tarawih prayer will be allowed to be performed in mosques and surau in the state in accordance with the existing SOP.

“We leave to the mosque committee to determine depending on the capacity of the prayer area to allow social distancing,” he told reporters when met after opening the state-level 2022 World Women's Day celebration here today.

Also present was Penang Social Development and Non -Muslim Affairs Committee Chairman Chong Eng.

Meanwhile, for moreh (supper after the tarawih), Ahmad Zakiyudin said the mosques and surau are encouraged to pack the food for take-away by members of their congregation.

As for the breaking of fast at mosques and surau, he said, it should be held in compliance with the SOP stipulated by Health Ministry.

On the opening of Ramadan bazaar, he said, it would be allowed with traders requiring to observe the stipulated SOPs. ― Bernama