Charles Santiago pledges to improve irrigation system after parts of Klang again hit by flash floods

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the slight delay was due to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari testing positive for Covid-19 and is currently observing home surveillance orders.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Klang MP Charles Santiago today said that the irrigation system improvement initiative that will upgrade drainage systems in certain areas in his constituency is in its final stage of approval.

Charles said the slight delay was due to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari testing positive for Covid-19 and is currently observing home surveillance orders.

He said he is hopeful that the Selangor mentri besar will sign off the flood mitigation project in Taman Melawis worth RM15 million.

This comes after a few areas in Klang; Taman Melawis, Panji Perdana, Pandamaran and parts of Port Klang were hit by flash floods after a series of heavy rains for the past few days.

“I am in Klang now, visiting my constituents whose homes have been flooded. This is heart-wrenching and cannot keep happening.

“While we can’t predict or change rain patterns we can certainly mitigate disastrous consequences if there is a political will to do so,” he said after meeting Melawis residents’ association, Klang Municipal Council (MPK) and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) earlier this morning.

Malay Mail Editor Joe Lee who resides in Taman Melawis said that the floodwaters had reached his calf and caused businesses to halt around his housing area.

“The business of all the shops here is affected every time. “Still want to be patient? @AmirudinShari,” he tweeted earlier today.

For the past few days, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has warned a few districts in Selangor including Klang will face thunderstorms and heavy rains.

Meanwhile, national news agency Bernama reported that the flood situation in Terengganu and Kelantan has improved with a drop in the number of evacuees housed at temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 8am today.