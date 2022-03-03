Rina Harun: JKM’s cashless payment programme still under study, pilot project limited to several states

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun addresses members of Parliament at Dewan Rakyat December 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun today defended the JKM Cashless Assistance Payment Pilot Project (JKMPay) saying the programme was introduced merely as a pilot project limited to only several states.

While the minister did not directly say there was no need for consultation with disabled communities prior to implementation, she stressed that JKMPay is a programme still under study by the ministry.

“The programme is a pilot project and Penang is not included in this project,” she told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Rina was responding to a question asked by DAP’s Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto on why the ministry did not conduct prior engagement with the disabled communities before implementing the programme, causing inconvenience to the local disabled communities.

During the minister’s question time, Kasthuriraani insisted that prior consultation with the disabled people was necessary as JKMPay is a cashless system and not all are able to gain access to this programme.

MORE TO COME