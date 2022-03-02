Seeking to be govt in Johor, Perikatan promises free water, push to reopen international borders

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a speech at the launch of Perikatan Nasional’s manifesto ahead of the Johor state election in Johor Bahru March 2, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 2 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) today promised to give 20 cubic metres of free water to low-income earners in Johor if it wins the state election on March 12.

At the coalition’s manifesto launch this morning, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also promised to reopen international borders in Malaysia’s southernmost state neighbouring Singapore so as to boost Johor’s economy.

The manifesto contained a lengthy list of eight pillars, 24 strategies and 145 approaches. Among PN’s promises were for a corruption-free leadership, prioritising living cost needs, social welfare care, improving infrastructure efficiency, boosting tourism, and environmental sustainability.

“The pledges offered are not mere rhetoric. These pledges are realistic and practical commitment that the state government that will be formed will be a government that is clean, efficient and caring for the people,” he said in front of PN leaders and candidates at the Trove Hotel here.

The Pagoh MP and former prime minister also pledged an exemption of licence fees for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises for five whole years if PN wins Johor.

The coalition, which has fielded candidates in all 56 Johor state assembly seats, is banking on the Felda electorate for vote.

To this end, it promised a plethora of support, including infrastructure, saving abandoned projects and providing the second generation Felda settlers with a housing land premium at only RM1 per square foot.

“To ensure that the offer of the National Alliance Pledge for Johor is fulfilled, a Special Implementation Monitoring Committee, composed of Johor natives from the professional and experienced sector, will be established.

“This is to ensure that the pledge made for the people of the state of Johor will be realised through a persistent and transparent effort,” Muhyiddin said.

Muhyiddin, who was also Johor mentri besar, said the PN coalition will not be announcing its candidate for the post so soon this time, even though its political rivals have done so.

“We will announce it at the right time.

“We can’t be a government without a mentri besar,” he told reporters after the manifesto launch ceremony.

Muhyiddin has demurred when asked the same question previously. On February 25, he said PN will announce its MB candidate’s identity “soon”.

There are speculations that Datuk Seri Dr Sahruddin Jamal who is contesting in Bukit Kepong and was the Johor MB from April 2019 to February 2020 would be given the honour.

PN comprises Bersatu, which Muhyiddin heads, as well as Islamist party PAS and Gerakan.

In the Johor election, Bersatu is running in 33 seats, PAS 15, and Gerakan eight.

PN also has two more components, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku and Sabah Progressive Party, but they are not contesting in the Johor election.