Deputy IGP: 10 police stations, 11 GOF control posts damaged in Kelantan, Terengganu floods

Taman Perumahan Prima, Lubuk Jong is seen flooded after heavy rain in Kelantan on February 27, 2022.— Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 2 — Ten police stations and 11 General Operations Force (GOF) control posts in Terengganu and Kelantan were damaged by severe floods which hit the states at the tailend of the North-east Monsoon.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain said four of the police stations were in Terengganu and six in Kelantan while the GOF posts were located along the Kelantan-Thailand border.

He said the unexpected floods not only damaged the police stations and control posts but also the police quarters and surrounding areas.

“In Terengganu, the affected police stations are in Kuala Jengai and Pasir Raja in Dungun; Air Putih in Kemaman; and Manir in Kuala Terengganu, which has never been hit by floods before although it is located near a river.

“In Kelantan, the affected police stations are in Rantau Panjang, Bakong, Jeram Perdah, Kuala Jambu, Simpangan and Meranti,” he told the media after visiting the Manir police station here today.

Also present to monitor the post-flood situation was Terengganu police chief Datuk Rozaimi Md Isa.

Razarudin said the 11 GOF posts affected were Terusan, Salleh Berek, Tok Kana, Antah, Serongga, Ibrahim Pencen, Kaloi, Wakaf Zain, Pulau, Kubang Pak Hitam and Mek Gombak.

He said they are in the midst of identifying and assessing the damage to the infrastructure and equipment, adding that prompt assistance would also be channelled to the families of policemen affected by the floods.

“Nevertheless, the police and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) had made early preparations in Terengganu and Kelantan. So, we were able to save many equipment at police stations, except in areas which we did not expect to be hit by floods,” he said.

He added that there are still 17,385 flood victims placed at 86 relief centres in Terengganu. — Bernama