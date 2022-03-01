Johor polls: Police open seven investigation papers

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line both sides of Jalan Sutera ahead of state elections, in Johor Baru February 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 1 ― Police opened seven investigation papers yesterday in connection with various offences reported in the Johor state election.

Johor police state election media spokesman Supt Ibrahim Mat Som said the offences included deliberately causing shame with intention to provoke a breaking of the law under Section 504 of the Penal Code and improper use of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Other cases included the perpetration of mischief with fire under the Penal Code and offences under Section 24 (B)(3) of the Election Offences Act 1954, he said.

“Johor police would like to advise all parties and supporter groups to respect one another and not to damage posters, banners and flags by removing or burning them,” he said in a statement here today.

Ibrahim said police approved 36 permits yesterday for ceramah throughout the state.

Polling for the Johor election is on March 12 and early voting is on March 8. ― Bernama