Floods: Number of evacuees rises in Kelantan, drops slightly in Terengganu

A flood victim cleans his mud-filled home after flood water recedes in Kampung Bukit Gemuroh, Kuala Berang in Terengganu, March 1, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan rose, while those in Terengganu dropped slightly as of 2 pm today.

In Kelantan, evacuees rose to 8,151 people from 2,626 families compared to 7,625 people from 2,483 families in the morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info application (app), a total of 35 relief centres were opened in the state, 23 in Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah (six) and two each in Kuala Krai, Tumpat and Pasir Puteh.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) reported that two main rivers in the state were still at danger levels, Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah with a level of 22.53 metres (m) and Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang (15.73 m).

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees dropped slightly to 17,507 people from 4,477 families, compared to 17,742 people from 4,557 families at 8 am today.

There are currently 117 relief centres open in the state, 29 in Dungun, Kemaman (28), Hulu Terengganu (21), Setiu (13), Besut (10), Kuala Terengganu (nine), Kuala Nerus (six) and Marang (one), compared to 141 centres in the morning.

The state disaster management committee secretariat informed that Kemaman had the highest number of evacuees with 8,316 people, followed by Hulu Terengganu (3,706), Dungun (3,106), Kuala Terengganu (709), Besut (569), Setiu (553), Kuala Nerus (543) and Marang (five).

DID meanwhile reported that only two rivers in two districts were still at danger levels, Sungai Kemaman in Kemaman and Sungai Dungun (Dungun). ― Bernama