MoE: 407,097 candidates to sit for SPM beginning March 2

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — A total of 407,097 candidates will be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 written examinations starting this Wednesday (March 2) until March 29, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a statement today, the ministry said 50,154 invigilators have been appointed to ensure the smooth running of the examination which will be held at 3,382 examination centres nationwide.

“All candidates are reminded to refer to the SPM examination timetable for information on the date, time, code, papers as well as instructions that need to be followed during the examination,” MOE said.

The examination timetable can be downloaded from the official website of the Examinations Syndicate (LP) at http://lp.moe.gov.my

Candidates are reminded to bring along their identification cards and examination registration slips to the centres.

Candidates are also required to comply with guidelines issued by the ministry on the operations of schools and examinations as well as the standard operating procedures on Covid-19 prevention as issued by the National Security Council and Health Ministry to curb the spread of the virus.

The guidelines can be downloaded from the MOE’s official portal at https://www.moe.gov.my. — Bernama