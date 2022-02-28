Agong: Important to address corruption issues in Malaysia in bid to build nation of integrity

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address when gracing the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah viewed seriously the issues of corruption in Malaysia.

His Majesty said it was important for the issues to be addressed in a bid to build a nation that is transparent and with integrity.

The remark, which was included in the royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament here today, received a spontaneous response from the Members of Parliament as they cheered and banged the table in support.

Nevertheless, Al-Sultan Abdullah said he believed that the government is currently doing its best in implementing the policies and initiatives of the National Anti-Corruption Plan through enforcement, prevention and education to combat all forms of corruption.

“The government is also in the midst of upgrading the government’s service delivery system through end-to-end initiatives so as to be more transparent, efficient and professional,” he said.

At the same time, His Majesty also expressed appreciation for the loyalty and sincere contributions of all national frontliners; members of the civil service, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the Royal Malaysia Police, as well as government agencies, who have dedicated their services to making Malaysia peaceful and prosperous.

“Their contribution is huge and beyond the call of duty. May all civil servants continue to be committed, dedicated and focused to constantly improve the quality of services for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said that the welfare of civil servants must continue to be protected in terms of health, education, housing and welfare assistance must not only be given to those in service but also pensioners, including MAF veterans.

On natural disasters, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also urged for disaster management mechanisms to constantly be upgraded to face any threats due to environmental degradation and climate change.

The King said this will involve cross-social roles and responsibilities among the government, private sector, civil society organisations and volunteers, especially from the youths and general members of the public.

“Coordination between the federal and state governments, as well as local authorities should be carried out constantly.

“The development of a centralised disaster warning system and improvement of drainage systems, especially in densely populated and disaster-prone areas must be intensified.

“Short — and long-term solution measures, including preparedness of flood mitigation infrastructure as decided in the Central Disaster Management Committee meeting, should be implemented immediately,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said that environmental protection and sustainability must be given priority and the government should maintain at least 50 per cent of the country’s landmass under forest cover through the implementation of sustainable forest management practices, besides maintaining and preserving areas potentially recognised as geoparks. — Bernama