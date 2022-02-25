Shafie Apdal: Johor polls will prepare Warisan for the coming general election

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal delivers a speech at Hotel Renaissance Johor Baru February 25, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Feb 25 — Despite only fielding six candidates and having no manifesto for the upcoming Johor state election, Parti Warisan’s (Warisan) main objective is to secure parliamentary seats for the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said that Warisan’s foray into the Johor state election is a starting point for the party in Peninsular Malaysia and as preparation in the run-up for GE15.

“Warisan is here not only to become a check and balance force, but also to be a strong Opposition in the Johor state assembly.

“The state election period is too short for the party to have a manifesto and as I have said earlier, GE15 is Warisan’s target,” Mohd Shafie told reporters at the Renaissance Johor Baru Hotel here today.

Also present were Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking, its vice-presidents Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and Datuk Junz Wong, and Johor Warisan chief coordinator Suhaimi Saleh.

Earlier, the Semporna MP announced six Warisan candidates who will contest in the Johor PRN. The male candidates will contest in the Pekan Nanas, Bekok, Mahkota, Johor Jaya, Bukit Batu and Permas state seats.

On the six seats being contested by Warisan, Mohd Shafie said there was no point for a party to field a large number of candidates but to only win a few seats.

“What is the use if we contest up to 100 seats and in the end only one wins? It is better if we compete with a small amount and also win small,” he said.

Mohd Shafie explained that Warisan has identified the candidates who will be contesting under the party in GE15.

At the same time, he added that the party has also identified several parliamentary constituencies to be contested in Johor for the general election.

“The challenge will not be easy, but we must have confidence and effort should also be there as success would not come easily without hard work,” he said.

The former Sabah chief minister also explained that Warisan’s active entry into Johor for the state election was to look at the potential parliamentary seats in the state.

“This is the reason we are contesting in the Johor state election.

“For example, we are keen to contest in Pasir Gudang (federal constituency) and that is why we are contesting in Johor Jaya and in Permas (which comes under the Pasir Gudang parliamentary constituency).

“We have also identified some other areas that we have the possibility to win,” said Mohd Shafie.

Warisan is the latest political party today to announce their state election line-up. Among the other coalitions and parties that have announced their candidates so far are the ruling Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, and DAP.

Official nomination for the Johor election is tomorrow. Early voting is on March 8 and polling day is on March 12.