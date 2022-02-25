Penang sets up first creative digital district in George Town

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow visits a booth after the launch of Creative Digital District at Think City, February 25, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 25 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today launched the state’s first creative digital district, known as CD Square, in George Town to create a hub for creative digital start-ups.

CD Square’s main goal is to create a digital ecosystem consisting of tech start-ups, entrepreneurs, digital services and software companies.

“Today, CD Square is proud to have eight companies that have expressed their commitment and intent to establish a centre in Penang,” he said.

The eight companies are Angkasa-X, BlueSkies, Censof, CTAPPS, Finexus, Karuna Sarawak, Securemetrics and TriAset.

“Over the next three years, the plan is to attract 50 digital companies to invest and set up their operations here, to create 2,000 high income jobs and serve as anchors of the digital ecosystem,” Chow said.

He hoped to see a fusion of heritage and digital in George Town’s Creative Digital District in future.

“We also invite digital investors in Malaysia and abroad, to establish a hub in CD Square in George Town,” he said.

CD Square @ George Town spans about 114 acres along Pengkalan Weld, Lebuh Light, Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling and Lebuh Acheh.

The CD Square at George Town will also be the first location outside of Klang Valley to be installed with 5G network to enable businesses and communities in the vicinity to benefit from high-speed internet.