Best for Opposition if Muda reconsiders running for Larkin, says PKR Youth chief on eve of nomination day

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir said that Muda's move pits its candidate against PKR's nominee and creates overlaps in what should have been a common fight against the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN).

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Nasir today questioned fellow Opposition party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance's (Muda) decision to field a candidate in Larkin for the Johor state election with just one day before nomination day.

The Johor Baru MP said that Muda’s move also pits its candidate against PKR’s nominee and creates overlaps in what should have been a common fight against the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN).

“So, in this issue, the best would be for Muda to reconsider, renegotiate, in this quest to give Pakatan Harapan (PH) the win, so that we can get back the Johor state government,” he said in a news conference in Johor Baru that was also aired live on social media.

He noted that four others, including independents, have also expressed their intention to contest in Larkin, creating a six-cornered fight.

He added that Johor voters have also expressed their confusion as Muda previously said it would stand with the PH Opposition coalition.

Akmal said that Muda’s decision creates a face-off between the Opposition parties, but stressed that it would not disrupt PKR's focus in the March 12 vote.

“This action by Muda only, if not careful currently, will confirm the assumption by many parties who labelled Muda's politicking style as shallow and unable to evaluate between friends and enemies,” he added.

Akmal also asked Muda if PKR’s Larkin candidate, Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain, did not meet its criteria despite being a full-fledged professional as a practising doctor.

The youth-oriented Muda yesterday named its Johor information chief Rasid Abu Bakar as its Larkin candidate, following a breakdown in negotiations with PKR.

The ruling BN also announced that it will be fielding Md Hairi Md Shah from Umno as its candidate in Larkin.

Nomination day for the Johor state poll is tomorrow. Early voting is on March 8.