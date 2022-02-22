EC: Copies of electoral roll for Johor state election now available for purchase

A general view of the Election Commission headquarters in Putrajaya, March 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 22 — The Election Commission (EC) today announced that copies of the electoral roll used for the Johor state election have been made available for purchase at the EC headquarters in Putrajaya and the Johor EC office since yesterday.

In a statement today, the EC said under the Election (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002, the commission is allowed to sell the electoral rolls, including the Supplementary Electoral Roll for December 2021 and the Principal Electoral Roll 2021 in both hard copy and soft copy versions.

“The soft copy version can be purchased in two formats — Portable Document Format (PDF) or Microsoft Access Database (MDB) — at a stipulated at EC headquarters in Putrajaya or any EC offices.

“EC is always committed to discharging its duties and functions, including preparing the electoral rolls which are now certified and gazetted on monthly basis,” the statement said.

It said the Supplementary Electoral Roll for December 2021 which was gazetted on Jan 14 and the Principal Electoral Roll 2021 gazetted on Jan 17 can be checked at https://www.spr.gov.my; https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; MySPR Semak and the official portals of state election at http://ppn.spr.gov.my.

As such, EC advised all Johor voters to check their polling centre, polling channel and other details at those channels or by calling 03-88927018. — Bernama



