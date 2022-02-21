Selangor to work with Malaysian Space Agency on potential illegal dumpsites, says state exco

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman, Ng Sze Han, said the agency informed the state government that there are about 1,400 areas that could potentially become illegal dumpsites in Selangor thus far. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLANG, Feb 21 — The Selangor government will work with the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) to obtain the latest satellite observation data to detect areas with the potential to become illegal dumpsites.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman, Ng Sze Han, said the agency, in a meeting last week, informed the state government that there are about 1,400 areas that could potentially become illegal dumpsites in Selangor thus far.

“The data from MYSA will be distributed to all local authorities in Selangor to monitor and verify, as a site not necessarily turns into an illegal dumping site. The satellite can only see from above but we need to do monitoring by the local authority for verification.

“If any of these locations become illegal dumping sites, we will immediately take enforcement action,” he told reporters after the Klang Sejahtera: Towards Sustainable Development 2020/2021 appreciation ceremony here today.

According to Ng, the illegal waste in Selangor are mostly from the construction sector, as well as industrial, commercial, and institutional (ICI) sectors.

Commenting on the bazaar Ramadan that will begin in April, Ng said the state government plans to add more locations of the bazaars to reduce the density of people and traders in one area. — Bernama