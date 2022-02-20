Keluarga Malaysia proud of national team’s BATC win, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob posted his appreciation for the badminton team's victory. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The sweet and historic success of the national men’s team in lifting the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 trophy has also attracted the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who congratulated them.

“Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) is proud of you all,” he said in a Facebook post, which was accompanied by a video of the national team celebrating their victory at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam today.

The national men’s squad won the BATC for the first time by beating defending champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final.

Malaysia’s win also dashed arch-rivals Indonesia’s hope of lifting the title for the fourth consecutive time since the tournament began in 2016. — Bernama