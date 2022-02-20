Foreign minister: Still no announcement on Malaysian envoy candidates

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to the media after the Asean-China Special Summit held via video conferencing in Kuala Lumpur, November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Feb 20 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah once again reiterated that Wisma Putra will not make any announcement regarding the names of candidates being considered as Malaysia’s envoys abroad.

“Wisma Putra will only mention the names after the individuals have received the instruments of appointment from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and as long as there is none, we will not divulge the names,” he told a press conference after officiating the 3X3 Beach Basketball Competition in Beserah here today.

Saifuddin said this when asked to comment on a recent media report, saying that Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Abdul Aziz would be appointed as Malaysian diplomats.

Earlier, Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, advised all parties not to dwell on the issue of appointments as it would not help the country’s relations with foreign nations.

In another development, Saifuddin said Malaysia’s proposal for Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as the Special Envoy of the Asean Chair on Myanmar, to meet with several stakeholders during his visit to Myanmar in March, was well received.

He said the meeting with the proposed parties was to ensure that the desired message gets across to the parties involved, as all the stakeholders have their respective roles in Myanmar

“He (Prak Sokhonn) did not reply officially, but I can sense that the proposal was well-received because, as a Foreign Minister with vast experience, he will certainly try his best to meet everyone,” Saifuddin said.

At the recent Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Saifuddin proposed that the Special Envoy of the Asean Chair on Myanmar meet the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) which is a dialogue and policy coordination platform comprising the National Unity Government (NUG), elected Parliamentarians, political parties, interim state representative groups, civil society and non-violent protest groups and armed groups,

Saifuddin also proposed that the Special Envoy look at the outcome of the Myanmar People’s Assembly meeting on Jan 27-29 this year. — Bernama