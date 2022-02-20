Consult experts if in doubt about Covid-19 vaccination for kids, MMA tells parents

The Malaysian Medical Association emblem is seen at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Feb 20 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has advised parents to consult the experts should they have doubt about Covid-19 vaccination for their children.

Its president Dr Koh Kar Chai said MMA echoed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who had made it clear that the government did not impose mandatory vaccination on children aged five to 11.

“It is a laudable decision that has been taken by the government when it comes to PICKids (National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children).

“Children aged five to 11 is the last cohort (discounting those under five years old) that has yet to be vaccinated (against Covid-19),” said Dr Koh in a statement today.

He was aware that many parents were worried about Covid-19 clusters being reported from educational institutions.

He pointed out there were reports of severe Covid-19 infection among children albeit in small numbers.

“We too know of parents who are worried about adverse reactions from Covid-19 vaccine and are hesitant to subject their children to the vaccine.

“To these parents, MMA advises them to speak to either their paediatricians or family doctors for verified information before coming up with their wise decision on the need to vaccinate their children,” said Dr Koh. — Borneo Post