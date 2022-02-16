Malaysia-Brunei VTL to revive Sarawak tourism sector, says state minister

State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said as the state that shares borders with Brunei, Sarawak would definitely benefit from the reopening of the borders. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 16 — The proposed Malaysia-Brunei vaccinated travel lane (VTL) has been seen capable of reviving and enlivening Sarawak’s tourism sector just as it was before the Covid-19 started.

State Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said as the state that shares borders with Brunei, Sarawak would definitely benefit from the reopening of the borders.

“We hope the effort can be implemented soon. The VTL will bring more Bruneians travellers to Miri. Even before Covid-19 hit, most visitors to Sarawak were from Brunei.

“If the borders were opened, it will surely revive Sarawak’s tourism sector just as it was before Covid,” he told reporters when met at the State Legislative Assembly Building here today.

Abdul Karim said Sarawak also hoped that the VTL could also be implemented with Singapore and Indonesia for the benefit of the tourism industry.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Malaysia and Brunei had agreed in principle to implement the air and land VTL initiative for cross-border movement between the two countries.

He said Malaysia and Brunei had also agreed to recognise the use of MySejahtera and BruHealth applications in both countries to facilitate system integration and use by the people of both countries. — Bernama