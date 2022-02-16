Jewellery shop owner gives chase after being robbed by armed men in Port Dickson

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 10.15am incident, the 50-year-old man had stopped for refuelling when he was attacked by five men armed with parang who came in a Mitsubishi ASX and Honda CRV. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Feb 16 — After being robbed at a petrol station in Lukut, Port Dickson, near here today, a jewellery shop owner pursued the armed robbers in a car chase, causing a vehicle carrying two suspects to crash.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 10.15am incident, the 50-year-old man had stopped for refuelling when he was attacked by five men armed with parang who came in a Mitsubishi ASX and Honda CRV.

“The victim’s car was blocked from the front and rear. The suspects then proceeded to grab three bags containing jewellery, a mobile phone, cash and personal documents belonging to the victim before fleeing.

“The victim chased the suspects and caught up with the Honda CRV with two men inside, causing the car to go out of control and overturn on the road shoulder in Lukut,” he said in a statement here.

Aidi Sham said the victim, who suffered minor hand injuries as a result of being hit by a weapon, then turned back towards the suspects’ vehicle but the two men managed to escape in a Perodua Myvi believed to be driven by their accomplice.

“Three other men who were in the Mitsubishi ASX had fled earlier,” he said.

He said police recovered two bags of stolen jewellery, two parang and a walkie talkie from the Honda CRV.

“Investigations also found that the Honda CRV was reported stolen on November 25 last year in Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Aidi Sham said police are tracking down all the suspects, who are believed to have been injured.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact investigating officer Inspector Fatiha Nur Hamidus at 013-6217365 or the Port Dickson district police headquarters hotline 06-6462999, he said. — Bernama