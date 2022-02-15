Report: Warisan set to test waters for Peninsular expansion in Johor poll

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal delivers a speech during the launch of the party’s national chapter at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Parti Warisan Sabah is reportedly looking to Johor as a platform to test waters for potential electoral debut in Peninsular Malaysia.

According to Malaysiakini’s report, a party insider said the decision will be made after its party president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal concludes his Johor tour on February 16.

“Shafie is in Johor from Monday to Wednesday for several programmes and walkabouts.

“This is going to also be a way for him to see the local issues and gauge the mood on the ground. All these may help the president to decide whether Warisan is going to contest or not,” the party insider said.

The party operatives said Warisan is however only considering around three seats or less to avoid colliding with other Opposition parties, especially those considered as friendly to the party.

The source added that should the party decides to contest in Johor, it would be impossible to totally avoid such clashes.

Malay Mail is contacting Warisan to verify the claim made in the report.

Pakatan Harapan to date has distributed all 56 Johor state seats among its component parties -- DAP, Amanah and PKR.

Possible cooperation with other Opposition parties will be handled by respective component parties, one which has started with Malaysian United Democratic Party (Muda).

Yesterday, Muda announced its candidate for the Puteri Wangsa state assembly seat for the Johor state election.

It has been previously reported that Muda was in discussion with Warisan to spread the latter’s influence in Peninsular Malaysia.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has also made an offer for Muda to contest under its logo in the next general election if the latter wishes to do so.