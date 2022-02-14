Tok Pa: 2020 census report will assist in formulating policies for Malaysia’s ageing population

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed with the 2020 Population and Housing Census report in Shah Alam, February 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Feb 14 — The increase in the number of senior citizens aged 65 and above according to the report on key findings of the 2020 Population and Housing Census, will assist in formulating policies and preparing to deal with the ageing population in Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the census results showed that 6.8 per cent or 2.2 million of Malaysia’s 32.4 million population were aged 65 and above, compared with five per cent or 1.4 million in 2010.

“This is an important finding in the context of the Malaysian Family, we are fast becoming an ageing nation,” he told a press conference following the announcement of the 2020 Population and Housing Census report of key findings by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, here today.

He said it was projected that by 2030, the number of senior citizens aged 65 and above would reach over 10.3 per cent or 4.1 million people.

He said the issue of an ageing population is a global phenomenon and this would have an influence in terms of investment in health, education and housing.

Mustapa said the situation was also in line with the decline in the average population growth rate in 2020 to 1.7 per cent compared to 2.1 per cent recorded in the 2010 census.

“The data also shows that the fertility rate and the number of children are declining causing the average household size to decrease,” he said.

He said according to the census results in 2020, the average household consists of 3.8 people compared to 4.3 people in the 2010 Census.

However, he added, the rate differs in Kelantan (4.9) and Sabah (4.7) which recorded higher rates while the lowest was recorded in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Penang (3.5).

“The reason being, generally in cities like Kuala Lumpur, most of the people live in apartments and it would be difficult if there are 10 children, while in Kelantan, apart from the poverty factor, they live in bigger houses, so they can afford to have more children,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry has completed the 2020 Census report according to the parliamentary constituencies to be submitted to Members of Parliament, while the report for state assemblymen was still being processed.

“The report is important as it is good for the MPs be informed of the profile of their respective constituencies when debating in Parliament,” he said. — Bernama