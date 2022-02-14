Iraqi man held over Somalian woman’s murder in Ampang

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the 25-year-old suspect, who works in a restaurant, was detained at Jalan Ampang Putra, Ampang at 11.20pm yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Police arrested an Iraqi man, who is a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholder, to assist in the investigation into the murder of a Somalian woman around Ampang Point, Ampang, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the 25-year-old suspect, who works in a restaurant, was detained at Jalan Ampang Putra, Ampang at 11.20pm yesterday.

Police also seized a knife believed to have been used in the murder.

“Investigations found that the victim and the suspect knew each other as they both worked in an Arabic restaurant. With the arrest of the suspect, police managed to solve this case within 24 hours,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the suspect has been remanded for seven days until next Monday to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code and urged those with information on the case to contact the nearest police station.

He said police received a report of a foreign woman found dead, believed to have been murdered in front of a shop at Jalan Memanda 2, Ampang, at around noon yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, he said initial investigations found that the 28-year-old victim was seen arguing with the suspect before being stabbed with a sharp object. — Bernama