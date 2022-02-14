Guan Eng urges review of Covid-19 regulations as lawmakers get slap on wrist for breaking rules

Lim Guan Eng arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court November 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — In light of recent Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) violations by federal and state lawmakers, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng urged the government today to review the laws that merely prescribe fines for them.

He said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin should avoid the perception of special treatment for Barisan Nasional (BN) or Perikatan Nasional (PN), who have been allowed to hold events, breaching such SOPs without sufficient repercussions, while Opposition parties or other private events continue to be targeted.

“The SOPs should be reviewed to allow a level-playing field. There is no leadership by example when Hishamuddin is the chair of the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers’ Meeting entrusted to urge public compliance with managing and announcing Covid SOPs.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should step in and demand that Hishammuddin and Hasni resign from their government posts for displaying arrogance, open contempt for the law and a breach of Cabinet discipline that violates the very essence of good governance and administration.

“When lawmakers deliberately and knowingly become lawbreakers, the ministers and mentris besar are not fit to govern,” the Bagan MP said in a statement.

Yesterday, Khairy announced that Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and MIC president Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran will receive compound notices for breaching Covid-19 regulations during the Johor MIC political event in Iskandar Puteri.

Khairy added that he has also told enforcement officers to issue a compound notice to caretaker Johor mentri besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohamed over the Johor MIC Brigade launch that all three attended.

In response, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier today dismissed calls to remove Cabinet member Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein from chairing the Covid-19 Quartet Ministerial Meeting.

Ismail Sabri said the violation of the SOP by the senior defence minister is not considered a crime.

Malaysia is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections that have been attributed to the easily transmissible Omicron variant, with 21,072 new infections yesterday, nearly four times the 5,566 cases recorded at the start of February.