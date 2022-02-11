Health deputy D-G: Despite surge, Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation better than last year’s

Despite a surge in Covid-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant, people continue to throng the Bukit Bintang area, February 9, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 ― The Covid-19 situation is more manageable now despite the number of cases being almost similar to that recorded in August and September last year, said Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong.

He said although 20,939 cases were reported today, the latest data showed that only 1,637 cases were warded; 158 cases were in the intensive care unit (ICU); with less than 10 deaths reported.

In comparison, when 20,780 cases were reported on Aug 11, 2021, some 2,928 cases were warded; 1,547 cases were in the ICU, and there were also 332 fatalities.

“The high vaccination rate including the booster dose is among the important factors contributing to the improved current situation,” Dr Chong, who is also the National Covid-19 Rapid Response Task Force co-chairman, said in a statement today.

He said at present, there is a sufficient capacity of beds to accommodate Covid-19 patients as the number of cases in categories three, four and five is less than one per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Chong said the number of individuals monitored at home through the Virtual Covid-19 Assessment Centre (VCAC) had increased dramatically to 100,000 people to date, compared to 30,000 people in the last three weeks.

“Taking into account the measures that have been taken over the last six months in strengthening the VCAC, MOH (Ministry of Health) now has the ability to increase its capacity to monitor individuals undergoing isolation or under the home surveillance order,” he said.

He also said MOH would increase monitoring capacity to 200,000 individuals by next week.

“Although vaccination is not the main way out of this crisis, it has helped to prevent severe infections and reduces the impact of the crisis,” he added. ― Bernama