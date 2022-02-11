Five MARA officers give statements to MACC

The MACC raided the headquarters of MARA, MARA Corp and a corporate secretarial company last Monday and among items seized were proposal papers and minutes of board meetings, financial documents and payroll as well as documents involving human resources. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — Five Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) officers were present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today to give their statements to assist in investigations on issues of integrity and abuse of power involving its investment holding company MARA Corporation (MARA Corp).

The five, who are among 17 individuals identified to assist in investigations into the case, arrived at the MACC headquarters here separately at about 3pm.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed that the five men were present to have their statements recorded.

“They will be released after the conversation. They were called in to record their statements,” he said.

Last Saturday (Feb 5), the MACC was reported to have received a report on alleged integrity issues involving several senior MARA officers, who are being investigated internally by the agency.

On Sunday (Feb 6), the five individuals linked to the alleged misconduct lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters to deny their involvement in the matter.

The MACC raided the headquarters of MARA, MARA Corp and a corporate secretarial company last Monday and among items seized were proposal papers and minutes of board meetings, financial documents and payroll as well as documents involving human resources. — Bernama