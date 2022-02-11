Celcom Axiata, Maxis, Digi Telecommunications accept MCMC’s spectrum assignment offers

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission logo is pictured in Cyberjaya February 9, 2022. Axiata and Digi.com said Celcom Axiata and Digi Telecommunications have paid MCMC the one-time price component fee of RM11.76 million in one lump sum. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Celcom Axiata, Maxis and Digi Telecommunications have accepted the offer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for spectrum assignment.

The effective period for the spectrum assignment commences July 1 for a period of five years with a one-time fee of RM11.76 million to be paid by 12 noon, February 14 and an annual fee component fixed at RM20.76 million payable before December 15 each year throughout the validity of the spectrum assignment.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Axiata Group Bhd said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Celcom Axiata Bhd, has accepted the offer for spectrum assignment in the 2530MHz to 2540MHz paired with 2650MHz to 2660MHz frequency bands.

In a separate filing, Digi.com Bhd said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, has accepted the offer from MCMC, granting Digi Telecommunications the issuance of its 2600MHz spectrum assignment at 2x10MHz band.

Meanwhile, in another filing, Maxis Bhd said its relevant wholly-owned subsidiary has also accepted the offer for the spectrum assignment of 2x10MHz of 2600MHz.

Axiata and Digi.com said Celcom Axiata and Digi Telecommunications have paid MCMC the one-time price component fee of RM11.76 million in one lump sum. ― Bernama