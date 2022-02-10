Covid-19 cases in Malaysia continue to soar, 19,090 infections recorded today

Health workers in protective suits collect swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at Ajwa Clinic in Shah Alam February 9, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases reached another milestone this year, with 19,090 new infections recorded over the past 24 hour.

The last time Malaysia reached past the 19,000-mark was on September 12, 2021, with 19,198 cases recorded that day.

The latest figure represents a marked increase of 1,956 cases from the 17,134 new infections recorded yesterday.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,975,422.

MORE TO COME