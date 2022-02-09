Maxis in talks with Putrajaya to regulation 5G rollout, says CEO

Gokhan said Maxis is currently working with regulators and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia on the matter. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Maxis Bhd is in the midst of talks with the government to regulate its 5G network roll-out to consumers.

Chief executive officer (CEO) Gokhan Ogut said the telecommunications group is currently working with regulators and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia on the matter.

“We are looking forward to 5G (and) we have been working with regulators and the ministry.

“However, I cannot tell you a time (to launch 5G) right now because the discussions are ongoing,” he told reporters after launching the Rangkaian Kita, Rangkaian Malaysia (RKRM) brand campaign today.

He said 5G will be part of the RKRM campaign which will empower all Malaysians and businesses in the country to be connected in every possible way, at all times.

“The 5G roll-out is another new technology which has been coming in the past 25 years.

“It will definitely be part of our RKRM programme and it compliments the whole comprehensive network,” he said.

On another note, chief marketing officer Loh Keh Jiat said before the end of the year, Maxis will have a partnership with other companies to bring more entertainment via live streaming to consumers.

“We are continuing to explore with our partners to bring more content and relevant digital services to our consumers,” he said. — Bernama