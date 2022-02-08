Hishammuddin: Malaysia on course for transition to endemic phase, PM to decide exact date

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein at a special press conference in conjunction with the Covid-19 Quartet Ministerial Meeting at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur, February 8, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― The timing for implementing the transition to the endemic phase will be decided by the Special Committee on Covid-19 Pandemic Management (JKKPP), said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

JKKPP is chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, with opposition Members of Parliament and health experts as its members.

“So far the planning on the transition to the endemic phase has been completed at the level of the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers. I know many quarters are beginning to worry following a surge in daily cases due to the Omicron wave but we cannot budge from the planning for the subsequent phase (endemic).

“EMCO will be implemented in the event of a spike (in cases) at a certain location and locality but we will not revisit the nationwide lockdown enforced previously,” he told a media conference on the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers’ Meeting today.

He said in order to move into the endemic phase, the country’s healthcare system especially bed usage in wards and the intensive care unit (ICU) should be under control and the people should understand the seven pillars for the transition. ― Bernama