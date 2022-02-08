Artist Fahmi Reza to be charged in court over ‘House of Balak’ social media post

On January 25, the graphic designer and activist was called to Bukit Aman to assist in investigations in connection with a social media post that allegedly depicted an edited image of the Pahang Coat of Arms with the words ‘House of Balak’. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Artist Fahmi Reza will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court this Thursday for his controversial art titled “House of Balak”.

His lawyer Rajsurian Pillai confirmed the matter to Malaysiakini without specifying which offence Fahmi will be charged with.

“(Fahmi will be charged) on Thursday at 9am (before) MSJ4/Siber (Sessions Criminal Court 4 for cyber jurisdiction),” the lawyer was quoted saying in Malaysiakini.

On January 25, the graphic designer and activist was called to Bukit Aman to assist in investigations in connection with a social media post that allegedly depicted an edited image of the Pahang Coat of Arms with the words “House of Balak”.

The post went viral on social media following the massive flooding in December last year, in which Pahang and Selangor were the two most badly hit states.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan, in a statement then said the activist was called to have his statement recorded at the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division of the CID.