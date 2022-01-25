Bukit Aman records statement from Fahmi Reza over ‘House of Balak’ post

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan, in a statement tonight, said the activist was called to have his statement recorded at the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division of the CID. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Graphic designer and activist Fahmi Reza was called to Bukit Aman today to assist in investigations in connection with a social media post that allegedly depicted an edited image of the Pahang Coat of Arms with the words ‘House of Balak’.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hassan, in a statement tonight, said the activist was called to have his statement recorded at the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division of the CID.

“Police are conducting investigation in connection with the posting that was uploaded on January 3.

“Investigation is being carried out according to Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for acts with seditious tendency and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or services,” he said.

He also advised the public to be smart and prudent social media users and not use it to spread any information that could cause public anxiety and threaten national harmony.

He added that stern action would be taken against individuals who deliberately threatened public order and safety. — Bernama