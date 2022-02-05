Pakatan has not discussed potential candidate for Johor MB post, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 29, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, 5 Feb — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has not discussed the potential Mentri Besar candidate if the coalition wins in the coming Johor state election, said its chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is PKR president, said what was more important now was to ensure PH’s victory in the election.

“Even the candidates who will be contesting (in the state election) has not been decided ... the persons we have so far are from Johor and those who have families in Johor. I also have families in Johor, but I am not contesting,” he told a press conference after launching the Johor PKR Youth election machinery here today.

Anwar said this when asked on talks that PH is fielding Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament Dr Maszlee Malik, who is former Education Minister, as the Johor Mentri Besar candidate.

On PH’s cooperation with Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Anwar said talks were being held at among the leaders in the state.

Yesterday, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said discussions and negotiations between the party and PH on their cooperation in the Johor state election were going smoothly.

Meanwhile, at another event, Anwar said the people should reject elected representatives who “jumped party”, describing them as party traitors.

“During the campaign, party members (machinery) worked hard, with no payment given, but when they (elected representative) won, they betrayed the party...don’t forgive people like this.

“The betrayal can, to an extent, lead to a government to collapse. That is why we must be very careful. Choose someone that we feel confident, loyal to the party’s struggle and principles, this concerns dignity and integrity, as well as ethics, which we cannot set aside,” he added. — Bernama