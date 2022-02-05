GPS has strong foundation in engaging young voters, says PBB Women chief

Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah speaks at a press conference after the PBB Women supreme council meeting February 5, 2022. – Muhammad Rais Sanusi/Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Feb 5 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has a strong foundation in engaging with youth voters, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

Speaking to the press after chairing a PBB Women supreme council meeting today, Fatimah said the council had deliberated on various agenda, including the amendment to the party’s constitution, as well as the constitutional amendment in allowing those aged 18 and above to vote in elections, dubbed as Undi18.

“We have discussed the amendment to the party’s constitution and Undi18 to collect feedback from our supreme council members before submitting our proposals to the relevant higher committees,” said Fatimah, who refused to divulge further details on their discussions.

When asked on GPS’s attractiveness to young voters, Fatimah said past elections had indicated the support from the young age group was almost similar to those of the older generations.

“At voting centres, the first channel is usually reserved for senior citizens, while the second and third channels are for the younger people. Looking at my own constituency of Dalat, the support from the second and third channels towards GPS is also the same as the first channel.”

Fatimah said such achievement was attributed to GPS’s consistent efforts in engaging the youth via various programmes and policies, while still looking after the welfare of the senior citizens.

“We cannot change the people’s mindset in one day and it’s a long-term process. The state government has already ready the platform and foundation to engage with the youth,” she said.

Fatimah also thanked the Women’s wing electoral machinery for being instrumental in securing a landslide win in the recently concluded 12th Sarawak election for GPS.

She also congratulated Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Datuk Rosey Yunus and Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor for successfully defending the seats of Samariang, Bekenu and Lingga respectively in the state election last December.

“PBB Women Supreme Council would like to express our gratitude to Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and Datuk Simoi Peri, former Tanjung Datu and Lingga assemblywomen respectively, for their service as elected people representatives and contributions to the party,” said Fatimah.

Meanwhile, said that the 15th PBB Triennial Convention will be held on June 17 to June 19, and the Women and Youth’s wings will meet on June 17.

All PBB branches and sub-branches have also been instructed to organise their general meetings by May 15 this year.

In a press statement later, Fatimah said the Women’s wing had voiced their support to the party’s decision to establish a new wing for those aged 18 to 28 and she also concurred with Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) acting president Datuk Joseph Salang to field more women candidates in the coming 15th General Election. — Borneo Post