Water quality disruption in 24 areas in Kuala Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 3 — Water quality disruption in 24 areas has been reported in Kuala Terengganu district, resulting in the water turning into brackish due to the saltwater intrusion at the intake point of Pulau Musang.

Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) said the disruption that occurred on Monday night (Jan 31) involved the Bukit Kecil and Bukit Losong tanks in Kuala Terengganu.

“Thus, SATU has received assistance from Tasik Kenyir Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) power station to release water from the Kenyir dam to balance the level of salt concentration in the raw water at the inlet.

“TNB is aware of this situation and water is released eight hours before the high tide occurs. The salinity level readings of the water supplied are also being monitored from time to time,” read the statement.

Among the affected areas are Losong, Kubang Buyung, Durian Burung, Bukit Kecil, Gong Kapas, Panji Alam, Chabang Tiga, Pulau Kambing, Pasir Panjang, Hiliran, Kampung Gong Pak Maseh, Jalan Budiman, Kampung Seberang Baroh, Kubang Parit, Paloh, Pulau Rusa and Kuala Bekah, involving 6,750 user accounts.

Further information can be obtained at https://webapps.satuwater.com.my/tanker_tracker and the MySatu application, Facebook, Instagram or the public can also call the Careline 1-300-88-2111 for enquiries and complaints.