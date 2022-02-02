Terengganu Forestry Dept: Air Menderu Forest Eco Park closed due to tiger threat

The Forestry Department received information from the villagers and the Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) on the possible threat of tiger in the area. — Picture from Twitter/Bernama

KEMAMAN, Feb 2 — The Air Menderu Forest Eco Park in Kampung Chabang near Kerteh here is closed to all visitors effective yesterday due to tiger threat.

Terengganu Forestry Department director Roslan Rani said the members of the public were informed of the closure through a notice issued by the department.

“The Forestry Department received information from the villagers and the Terengganu Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) on the possible threat of tiger in the area.

“The closure of the recreational area is due to safety concerns and the reopening date will be announced later,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Kampung Chabang Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) member Ahmad Thalhah Ubaidillah Amri said the tiger had attacked two cows and two dogs belonging to a breeder.

“Perhilitan has installed a trap on January 23. We hope people will not visit this place for a while for fear of untoward incidents,” he said. — Bernama