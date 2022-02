People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur on October 9, 2021. The latest figure represents an increase from yesterday’s 4,774 infections after a two days streak of recording below 5,000 mark. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Ministry of Health has logged 5,566 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest figure represents an increase from yesterday’s 4,774 infections after a two days streak of recording below 5,000 mark.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,876,324.

MORE TO COME