Sabah CM urges Chinese community to work with govt to develop state

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 31 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor urged the Chinese community to join hand with the State Government to develop the state and ensure a successful implementation of the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

“The past two years have been difficult for us due to the pandemic but we have to accept this with perseverance.

“May the Year of the Tiger will make our state to continue moving forward and the people living in peace and harmony,” he said in his Chinese New Year message broadcasted in RTM.

Hajiji reiterated that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) State Government will always support and encourage the Chinese community in the state to organise cultural activities, including the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Chinese News Year is also celebrated together by people from other races and religions in Sabah, a unique feature of the state and the best model for the Malaysian Family concept, he said.

The Chief Minister also advised people in the state to continue observing the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the celebration.

“On behalf of the State Government and my family, I wish the Chinese community Gong Xi Fa Cai,” he said. — Borneo Post Online