Kedah Aerotropolis project implementation at an encouraging level, says MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks at a press conference at the Kedah MB’s Office at Wisma Darul Aman, October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Jan 30 — The implementation of the high-impact Kedah Aerotropolis project, which includes the construction of Kulim International Airport (KXP) in Kuala Muda, is at an encouraging level, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said.

He said KXP AirportCity Holdings Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Kedah State Development Corporation, is responsible for handling the development of the project and has almost completed the concept and design before being presented for federal government approval.

“I have written to the prime minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) and he basically agreed because this project is a PFI (private finance initiative) ... and if it is PFI, the federal government’s has no objection.

“First of all, it is necessary to obtain the approval of the cabinet and we will inform the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who is responsible for the implementation and coordination unit and the public-private partnership unit, that will also be looking into this project,” he told a media briefing today.

He said all aspects related to the success of the project including finance, land acquisition and technical requirements had also been completed or are being managed well.

“I don’t see any more obstacles for us to move together to realise a high impact project for Kedah that will benefit all states in the north and Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between KXP AirportCity with POS Aviation and KLIA College.

Commenting on the MoU, Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the chairman of KXP AirportCity, said POS Aviation is appointed as the end-user of air cargo and ground operations while the collaboration with KLIA College is related to producing the manpower needed at Kedah Aerotropolis.

Also present were KXP AirportCity acting chief executive officer Nur Salman Saad, POS Aviation acting chief executive officer Mohamad Asif Abdul Talib and KLIA College chief executive officer Fakri Zaki Mohammed Darus.

Kedah Aerotropolis, which is designed to drive the state’s economic transformation, will be developed on an area of 3,965 hectares, covering the construction of KXP as well as supporting industries including Sidam Logistics, Aerospace and Manufacturing Hub. — Bernama