RM2.38m allocated to provide schooling aid to 14,000 students

LAHAD DATU, Jan 29 — The government, through Yayasan Taqwa Wilayah Persekutuan has allocated RM2.38 million from the tithe collection of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to provide schooling assistance to 14,000 underprivileged students in the country this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Idris Ahmad said the assistance of RM170 each under the Jom Ke Sekolah programme would also be channelled to eligible non-Muslim students.

A total of 2,400 students in Sabah and Sarawak would receive the assistance, he said when launching the 2022 national-level Jom Ke Sekolah programme and the closing ceremony of Dekat Di Hati Anak Malaysia programme at Desa Kencana, Felda Sahabat, here, today.

Idris hoped the assistance will ease the financial burden of parents in addition to motivating the students.

On the propsed establishment of an astronomical tourism centre at Tanjung Atiam in the Tambisan district here, Idris wanted the Malaysian Islamic Development Department to hold further discussion with the Sabah State Mufti on the matter. — Bernama